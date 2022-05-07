State reports 200 plus new Covid-19 cases, second day in a row

Mumbai: The daily caseload of Covid-19 is witnessing a rise in Maharashtra again. On Friday, the state recorded 205 new infections, taking the total count of cases to 7,878,801. It was the second consecutive day when the state reported 200 plus cases after a gap of over 42 days.

The tally of active cases is also slowly going up and has increased to 1,161 after 153 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, Mumbai clocked 117 cases and its tally reached a total of 1,059,512 cases till date. No casualties were reported due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The state is looking at a spurt in cases again after a gap of over two months. Though the spurt is still marginal, it has put the state in a vigilant mode. The Maharashtra government has yet not found any new variant apart from Omicron in the genomic sequencing being done on positive samples.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force said that the current rise in Mumbai and Maharashtra is minuscule. He said, “There is a small cluster and a silent virus in circulation, which they see as no major challenge.”

“One thing is very clear that like Delhi and Mumbai are also seeing a small blip. Hence, we urge people to follow masking in indoor and closed-door spaces. We are focusing on two parameters — hospitalisation and mortality — which doesn’t seem to have gone up. Having said that, we have to be vigilant,” Dr Joshi urged.

“All genomic sequencing centres are reporting Omicron-related variants and found no new variant as of now. We believe that those who are vulnerable need to be self-protected even though there is no cause for panic,” he added.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 28,279 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.72%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 9.81%, stated a release issued by the state health department.

The state also vaccinated 92,744 doses on Friday and has administered a total 165,448,118 doses till date, according to the data available on Co-Win portal.