State to boost Mumbai airport-area development with TDR benefits

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced plans to extend additional Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) benefits to builders for the redevelopment of buildings in the funnel zone of Mumbai's international airport. This move aims to facilitate the long-delayed redevelopment of hundreds of dilapidated buildings in the area. Shinde has announced plans to extend additional Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) benefits to builders for the redevelopment of buildings in the funnel zone of Mumbai's international airport. (Reuters file photo)

Addressing the legislative Assembly during the concluding week resolution by the opposition on Friday, Shinde stated that the government would soon make a decision on this matter. "The redevelopment of buildings affected by the funnel zone is a significant issue in suburban Mumbai. Currently, redevelopment is not feasible due to height restrictions. If a building is permitted up to 30 storeys, but 40 floors are needed for feasibility, the state government would provide the benefit of 10 floors to the developer in the form of TDR. This would make the projects viable," he explained.

Regarding the cracks that have appeared on the 710-km Samruddhi Expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur, Shinde assured that the contractor would be held responsible, as the defect liability period extends until 2026.

The Chief Minister also addressed the Maratha reservation issue, criticising the opposition for what he termed an attempt to derail the 10% reservation granted to the Maratha community. He accused the opposition of trying to have the 10% quota in jobs and education for Marathas struck down. "The law has been challenged in court, and the opposition is seeking to gain political mileage from this. The petitioner challenging the law and calling for its annulment is a Congress leader. This demonstrates the opposition's double standards – on one hand, they demand reservation, and on the other, they want it quashed," Shinde stated.

He further emphasised that this contradictory stance reveals the opposition's attempt to exploit the situation for political gain while undermining the welfare of the Maratha community.