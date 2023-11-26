State to get 20 new boats to boost coastal security

Mumbai: The coastal wing of the city and state police will soon get 20 new boats as the old ones have to be scrapped. The motor transport department of the police wants the new vessels to be similar to the offshore patrol vessels and interceptors of the Indian Navy. The police is also planning to modernise some speed boats, while the coastal police has demanded two hovercrafts.

Officials of the coastal wing of police, the motor transport department, and the state intelligence department had a meeting with the state home department in mid-November, when these decisions were taken. Coastal security became important in India after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, for which terrorists travelled to the city by sea. At the time, the Mumbai police had just four fishing trawlers hired for patrol purposes.

A police officer associated with the procurement process said that the state will buy 20 new boats, of which eight will be given to Mumbai and the rest will go to other coastal areas like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Vasai-Virar.

“When vessels were purchased after 26/11, no one had any experience in purchasing boats. Amphibious vehicles, which were not needed, were also purchased. Some boats made in Goa had really small tanks,” said the officer.

The officer said that Mumbai coastal wing had 23 speed boats, of which only nine are in working condition, whereas all the 19 amphibious vessels and four Sealegs are defunct. The engines of another 13 speed boats were allegedly replaced with second hand and weak engines during maintenance work. An FIR was registered about the same after a detailed inquiry, and the case was taken over by the Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai police in 2022.

Despite facing criticism from various quarters, the police had hired eight fishing trawlers for patrolling work. The trawlers have a speed of five to seven knots, while a normal police speed boat can travel at 40 knots. Recently, naval chief R Harikumar pointed that they knew Mumbai police had hired trawlers and some patrolling was better than nothing. The coastal police also has eight all-terrain vehicles donated by an industrial house.

Additional chief secretary (home) Sujata Saunik said, “Coastal security is one of our top priorities, given that the state has a long coastline. The department is putting in place the required apparatus with the approval of our home minister and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis.”

The motor transport department officer said that the Mumbai police had bought bullet proof vehicles which have now become old, and they will get new 15 bullet proof SUVs.

