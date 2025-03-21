State to implement NCERT-based curriculum, starting with class 1 from 2025-26

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has begun aligning the curriculum of state-run schools with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) framework, beginning with class 1 from the 2025-26 academic year, which begins on June 15. Additionally, state board schools will gradually implement the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) timetable, in which the academic year begins on April 1, officials said. Mumbai, India - September 18, 2019: Holy Cross High school as a academic year begins for school under the Maharashtra International Education Board ( MIEB ) at Kurla in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The new Class 1 textbooks will be available before June 15, while the curriculum for classes 2-12 will be updated gradually by 2028, ensuring a complete shift to the NCERT framework, according to Ranjeet Singh Deol, principal secretary of the school education department. “The [new class 1] books are designed by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) after required modifications,” he said.

The push for CBSE-aligned education is part of the Mahayuti government’s broader education reforms. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a review meeting of the school education department, had emphasised the need to improve educational quality in state-run schools and instructed officials to incorporate CBSE standards while adapting them to the state’s requirements.

In this backdrop, the state education department planned the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in phases, beginning with class 1. The NEP is an initiative by the Centre to reform the Indian education system, aiming for holistic development, inclusivity, and equal opportunities.

The Maharashtra government also plans to align its schools’ academic calendar with the CBSE’s. In a written reply to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prasad Lad’s question in the state legislative council on whether this would be done from the 2025-26 academic year, school education minister Dada Bhuse said on Thursday that discussions are ongoing, and a final decision has not yet been made.

Bhuse also stated that while efforts are underway to introduce CBSE-style textbooks in Marathi and other regional languages, the full adoption of the CBSE timetable remains uncertain. Given that the state board exams are scheduled until April 24, starting the new academic year from April 1 this year would not be feasible, he added. The school education department is expected to issue a Government Resolution (GR) on the matter very soon.

“The education department is in the process of developing subject-specific textbooks aligned with NCERT, but the transition requires significant preparation time,” said a department official. “Consequently, while the state board is moving towards adopting the NCERT curriculum, the process remains in its early stages.”