Mumbai: In a move to simplify access to welfare schemes and cut down on paperwork, the Maharashtra government is set to launch ‘MahaSarathi’, a unified citizen database, likely on May 1. The Aadhaar-linked platform is designed to ensure benefits reach the right people while preventing misuse of government funds.

State to launch ‘MahaSarathi’ for simplified access to govt schemes

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Earlier known as ‘Golden Data,’ the database aims to significantly improve the delivery of welfare benefits by integrating all state and central government schemes. Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal reviewed the project following a cabinet meeting and confirmed that the system is ready for operations.

Citizens will need to register once, create a MahaID and upload documents. Once verified and linked with Aadhaar, their data will be stored permanently, eliminating the need to submit the same documents repeatedly for different schemes.

The database will include details such as income, caste, education, family information and benefits received. Officials said this will help departments quickly verify eligibility and weed out ineligible beneficiaries.

“This is especially beneficial for students applying for scholarships, as essential details like caste, income category, and academic records will already be verified and available within the system,” a senior IAS officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} “If the government introduces any beneficiary scheme those eligible for it get alert about it and with one click they can submit their application. Getting a caste certificate is a difficult task as of now, but once a person is registered with a caste certificate it will be easy for his blood relatives to get it,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If the government introduces any beneficiary scheme those eligible for it get alert about it and with one click they can submit their application. Getting a caste certificate is a difficult task as of now, but once a person is registered with a caste certificate it will be easy for his blood relatives to get it,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} By filtering out fraudulent entries at the initial stage, the government expects to save funds and enhance benefits for the eligible citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By filtering out fraudulent entries at the initial stage, the government expects to save funds and enhance benefits for the eligible citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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