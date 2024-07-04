State to strengthen RTS mechanism ahead of assembly polls

Mumbai: Ahead of the Assembly polls expected to be held in October, the state government has decided to bolster its Right to Services (RTS) mechanism, which offers 662 government services in a time-bound manner. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will launch a pilot project in Kolhapur featuring a more user-friendly version of the RTS. HT Image

Legislators from the ruling alliance have criticised the effectiveness of the RTS Act, enacted by the Fadnavis government in 2015. Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Prakash Abitkar claimed that the public is largely unaware of the mechanism, and employees are not adhering to its provisions for timely service delivery. He stated that the notified services are not being provided within the specified time frame. Prahar Janashakti Paksha MLA Bachchu Kadu added that file movement often takes months, depriving citizens of essential services.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhakar pointed out that many posts in the Services Commissionerate office remain vacant, and the public lacks adequate information about the available services. He also demanded details on actions taken against employees and officials who fail to process applications within the stipulated time. The state government promises timely delivery of services such as issuing birth and death certificates, industry permissions, and property cards.

Excise minister Shambhuraj Desai stated that chief secretary Sujata Saunik will conduct a monthly review of the RTS. “District collectors and divisional commissioners will be tasked with ensuring the effective implementation of the services. The CS will take a monthly review of the scheme. A pilot project with a citizen-friendly version of the scheme will be launched in Kolhapur district within the next 15 days,” he said.

According to officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the government aims to enhance the RTS mechanism as an extension of the ambitious Shashan Apalya Dari drive, fostering direct interaction with citizens.

Desai noted that employees and officers failing to comply with government commitments face disciplinary action. “In 1,600 such cases, action has been taken against employees, including penalising 49, initiating departmental inquiries against 12, and issuing warnings to 90,” he said.

Since the scheme’s inception in April 2015, the government has received 164.25 million applications, resolving 155.32 million or 94.57% of them.