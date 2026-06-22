Mumbai: More than two decades after the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to regulate private coaching institutes, the state is set to table the long-pending Coaching Classes Regulation Bill during the monsoon session of the legislature, which begins on June 22. State to table long-pending coaching classes registration bill

While coaching class associations have welcomed the move, they have expressed concern that the government has not consulted stakeholders before finalising the draft.

The State Consortium of Coaching Class Associations has urged the government to ensure that the proposed law is practical and implementable. Dileep Mehandale, secretary of the consortium, said the last draft stated that any institute with five or more students should be considered a coaching class requiring registration.

“Many single women run small coaching classes to support their families. Registrations and other formalities would be difficult for them. The minimum number of students required for registration should be increased,” Mehandale said.

He added that while the consortium supports legislation to regulate coaching classes, it remains unaware whether its objections to the draft have been incorporated. “After the first draft, we submitted several suggestions, but we do not know if they have been considered in the final version,” he said.

Mehandale said representatives of the consortium met the deputy secretary of the school education department after a protest at Azad Maidan in May. “We were assured that the final law would take into account the concerns of both small and large coaching institutes,” he said.

He also cited an earlier order of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, which directed the government to consult stakeholders before finalising the legislation. “If the government fails to do so, it could amount to contempt of court, and we will be forced to protest again,” he said.

The issue has gained renewed attention following the alleged NEET paper leak, in which some coaching centres came under scrutiny.

The demand for regulation dates back to 2000, when an NGO led by Bhagwandas Rayani moved the Bombay High Court seeking rules for private coaching institutes. Although the government later appointed committees to draft legislation, successive proposals failed to reach the cabinet or legislature.

Bandopant Bhuyar, spokesperson and vice-president of the consortium, said Maharashtra has still not enacted a law despite the Centre issuing guidelines for coaching institutes in 2024 and several other states framing their own regulations.

He said the growing influence of coaching centres over formal education, including tie-ups with junior colleges, has created serious concerns within the education system.

Senior officials from the school education department confirmed that the draft bill would be introduced during the monsoon session, aiming strengthen oversight of coaching institutes across the state.