State turbo-charges approvals for industrial units

MUMBAI: The state government has drawn up an aggressive strategy to facilitate the realisation of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed with various industries. The plan relates to approvals for land allotment, permission for power and water supply, and the release of occupancy certificates. The plan pivots on a rigorous time-frame fixed for these approvals and allotments – land allotments within two days and transfer within 15 days, while power-related services must be compiled within 8 to 18 hours. Business agreement handshake hand gesture (rawpixel.com / Kut)

The state industries department recently notified 50 services relating to the implementation of MoUs signed with industrial units, with a few more expected to be notified in the next few days.

According to the new order, offer letters for land allotments after auction must be given within two days, while the transfer of plots will be executed within 15 days. Similarly, sub-letting and surrender of plots must take place within seven to 30 days.

The notification issued last week by the industries department said restoration of power supply to industrial units must be done within eight to 18 hours, while replacement of meters needs to take place within a month. Water meters must be provided within a fortnight, while fire NOCs too must be issued within 15 days. Sub-division, amalgamation of plots and occupancy certificate issuance must take place between eight and 15 days, according to the mandate issued by the industries department last week.

“The time-frame set by the department is according to the Right To Services Act and is applicable to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) being implemented by the Maharashtra Industrial Township Ltd. Similarly, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has notified 35 services, and seven more will be notified in the next few days,” said an official with the industries department.

He added, “The department is assuring time-bound services to improve the realisation of MoUs signed by the state government with industrial units, for ultra and mega units.”

According to the latest figures, MoUs worth ₹5.88 lakh crore of ₹11 lakh crore signed this year have been realised so far, while MoUs worth ₹1.85 lakh crore of ₹3.02 lakh crore from last year, and ₹45,917 crore of ₹1.38 lakh crore signed in 2023 have been realised.

Another officer said, “The state has an unprecedented record in the realisation of MoUs. By setting a time period for every stage and every service, a positive message has been sent out to industries. Since the timelines are monitored under the law, they will be taken seriously. Compliance is monitored by the Right To Services commissioner, and closely reviewed by the office of the chief minister,” he said.