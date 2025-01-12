Mumbai: Spate of accidents concerning the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) continued Saturday when a stationary bus at Kannamwar Nagar Depot began to move and crashed into a tea stall, injuring one. Stationary BEST bus moves, injures one

As per details from BEST, the bus, numbered 185, arrived from Agarkar Chowk in Andheri East. The driver, Santosh Deolkar, 55, parked the bus inside the depot and went to the control room cum administrative area of the depot, as he daily does. At 11.30am, the bus, which was unattended, started to move and collided against a nearby tea stall. Among the many customers at the stall, Lifan Rana, a 20-year-old daily wage earner, sustained minor injury. The windshield of the bus was damaged.

It was later found that the handbrake of the bus was not engaged, causing it to move. The police arrived at the bus depot and took custody of the Deolkar. However, as Rana did not want to file a complaint, the driver was allowed to go, said BEST in a statement.