Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stationary BEST bus moves, injures one

ByAteeq Shaikh
Jan 12, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Mumbai: A stationary BEST bus at Kannamwar Nagar Depot rolled and hit a tea stall, injuring a customer. The driver was released after no complaint was filed.

Mumbai: Spate of accidents concerning the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) continued Saturday when a stationary bus at Kannamwar Nagar Depot began to move and crashed into a tea stall, injuring one.

Stationary BEST bus moves, injures one
Stationary BEST bus moves, injures one

As per details from BEST, the bus, numbered 185, arrived from Agarkar Chowk in Andheri East. The driver, Santosh Deolkar, 55, parked the bus inside the depot and went to the control room cum administrative area of the depot, as he daily does. At 11.30am, the bus, which was unattended, started to move and collided against a nearby tea stall. Among the many customers at the stall, Lifan Rana, a 20-year-old daily wage earner, sustained minor injury. The windshield of the bus was damaged.

It was later found that the handbrake of the bus was not engaged, causing it to move. The police arrived at the bus depot and took custody of the Deolkar. However, as Rana did not want to file a complaint, the driver was allowed to go, said BEST in a statement.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On