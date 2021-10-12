Still feel I am in Maharashtra CM’s chair, says Devendra Fadnavis; Congress slams remark

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis’s remarks that he feels like he is still the chief minister, invoked criticism from the ruling parties.

In a programme in Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis said that he never felt, in the past two years, that he was not the CM of the state. “I never felt that I am not the chief minister (CM) of the state. I still feel that I am in the chair. It is because of the leaders like Manda Mhatre, Ganesh Naik, Narendra Patil, who keep supporting me, that I never felt that I am no more in the chair. The people of Maharashtra never let me realise that I am not the CM now. Whenever I get the blessings (to become CM again) I will first come to goddess Govardhani (deity of Navi Mumbai) to take blessings,” he said.

Fadnavis said that in the past two years he has been working tirelessly for the people. “After all, it is not important which position you occupy, but the work you do talks for you. I have done a fabulous job as the leader of Opposition,” he said.

His remarks invoked criticism from Congress which said that Fadnavis needs proper counselling.

“The formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government two years ago was an unexpected event for Devendraji Fadnavis. The mental shock may invoke such psychological symptoms. Sometimes even the reduction in the salt in the blood may lead to illusion. Fadnavis needs to see a doctor immediately as the period of two years is not less and the people in Maharashtra need him as the leader of Opposition,” said Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Another Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Fadnavis should stop daydreaming and accept the fact that he is the leader of Opposition.