Strike over OPS continues, govt starts issuing show-cause notices

The state government employees’ indefinite strike, held to demand the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), entered its second day on Wednesday. The unions have refused to budge from their stand even after the government’s formation of a four-member committee on Tuesday to study the financial implications of OPS. As a result, departments have started issuing show-cause notices to employees for staying away from work.

Thane, India - March, 15, 2023: on wednesday is the second day for this demand to implement old pension for state government employees In the Thane Collector's office, not a single employee is visible due to the strike in the department ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,wednesday, March, 15, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notices have been issued following a circular issued by the state general administration department on March 13, which warned of disciplinary action against all those who participated in the strike. The development came a day after the government passed legislation in the state assembly with a provision of a one-year jail term to rein in employees on strike.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state assembly that while some of the employee unions had taken an adamant stand, two related to primary schools and health services had withdrawn from the strike and agreed to appear before the committee. Reiterating that OPS would cripple the state’s finances, he also rued the fact that the unions were insistent on an assurance that it would be implemented immediately. “This is not acceptable,” he said. “We are ready to safeguard employees’ interests but they should give us time to take a decision.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the strike on for a second day, the situation at government-run hospitals worsened since there were no nurses, ward boys and other staff to help doctors. Opposition leader Ajit Pawar told the state assembly that health services at government hospitals had collapsed completely on Wednesday. “The doctors had to postpone surgeries at all the hospitals,” he said. “We are failing to provide services to the people when the H3N2 virus is spreading across the state.”

Pawar added that the strike had affected farmers, who were already in despair because of unseasonal rains and inadequate price for their produce. “The panchnama process to assess the farmers’ loss of agricultural produce has been stalled, which will ultimately cause a delay in providing them with financial assistance,” he pointed out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Kendrekar, divisional commissioner, Marathwada region, said he had sent a directive to all district collectors to issue show-cause notices to absent employees on Wednesday. Vishwas Katkar, convenor of the unions’ steering committee, said they would take a stand once they started receiving the notices. “The formation of the committee makes it clear that the government is looking for an alternative instead of implementing OPS,” he said. “We see this as a delaying tactic. Since there has been no policy decision taken on OPS, we have decided to continue our strike on Thursday.”

Fadnavis said the government was sympathetic towards the employees’ demands and had appointed a committee of retired IAS officers to take steps for an amicable solution. “The relaunch of OPS will cripple the state economy,” he said. “States such as Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh who have announced OPS, will face a fiscal crisis after 8 to10 years if it is launched.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON