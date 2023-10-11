Student recovering from dengue collapses during PT class, dies

MUMBAI: A 13-year-old student who was recovering from dengue collapsed and died during his Physical Training (PT) class on Monday. The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

According to the police, the Class eight student — Om Sachin Gandechya — stays in the hostel of Makhija High School, Kandivali West. Gandechya was suffering from dengue and had not been coming to school for a few days and resumed classes on Monday, school authorities said.

At 10.30am, all the students from his class were taken to the civic-run ground for their PT class. Since he was unwell, Gandechya did not perform any physical exercise and was sitting with some of his classmates under a tree.

While sitting, he collapsed, and his classmates alerted the teacher. The school authorities rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

Gandechya’s father, who came to Mumbai from Gujarat, told the police that he did not suspect any foul play in his son’s death. “We have accordingly registered an ADR and are investigating the matter. We will decide on further course of action depending on the postmortem report,” said a police officer from the Kandivali police station.

“We are awaiting medical reports of the child. The cause of his death would become clear after we receive the postmortem report.” Ajay Bansal, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 11, said.

