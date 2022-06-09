Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Student with cerebral palsy scores 94.5% in HSC exam

Deshmukh, who is also preparing for the CA Foundation exam on June 24, said he would dedicate around four hours a day to CA studies and five hours to prepare for the boards
Deshmukh attributed his success to his teachers, who were supportive and slowed down the curriculum till each student understood every chapter and took extra lectures to complete the syllabus.
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByShreya Jachak

Mumbai: After the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results were out on Wednesday, 18-year-old Nimish Deshmukh’s phone was bombarded with congratulatory messages from family and friends. Affected with cerebral palsy, Deshmukh, a student of RA Podar College, Matunga, scored 94.5% in the Commerce stream.

He said that he was thorough with every chapter in the syllabus and never took any shortcuts. “I did not consider that the exam would be online, and I prepared accordingly. My transition from online to offline mode, therefore, was pretty smooth,” he said.

Deshmukh, who is also preparing for the CA Foundation exam on June 24, said he would dedicate around four hours a day to CA studies and five hours to prepare for the boards. However, he completely focused on board exams when the HSC examination dates got closer.

“Throughout the year, my focus was to understand all the concepts in the commerce stream. I did not have goals in terms of marks. I got the expected results,” said Deshmukh, adding, “Although I attended all the lectures online, I made sure that I solved every question in my notebook. The writing practice helped me increase my speed, so writing was a piece of cake. The online prelims exams helped me assess my progress.”

Deshmukh attributed his success to his teachers, who were supportive and slowed down the curriculum till each student understood every chapter and took extra lectures to complete the syllabus.

“My parents are overjoyed. I’m excited about meeting my teachers and sharing sweets with them. The board exam results made me feel confident about the CA Foundation exams, and real celebrations will only happen after its results are out,” said Deshmukh. When asked if he was afraid of appearing in the examination, he said, “We should not be afraid and tackle things as and when it comes.”

