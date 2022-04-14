Students will not be affected by SC decision, says MUHS about Dhule college

Mumbai Days after the Supreme Court stayed a recent Bombay high court (HC) order to start admissions to 100 seats at Dhule-based ACPM Medical College, students are a nervous wreck.

While state officials are trying to salvage the matter at present, a voice of support has now come from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) clarifying that students will not be affected by this move.

“Those who have already got admission to the college will continue studying there. However, if we do get orders, we will accommodate such students by shifting them to other medical colleges,” said a senior official from MUHS and added that ‘students will not face any harm’.

This issue first came to light when the state common entrance test (CET) cell--responsible for conducting admissions to government and private medical colleges, did not allot 100 seats from ACPM Dhule in the first round of seat allotment on February 1 this year for the 2021-22 academic year. MUHS officials had clarified that pending court proceedings, these seats cannot be added to the admissions list.

This academic year, management of ACPM Dhule had sought an increase of 50 seats (above the 100 seats it already has approval for) and this was followed by an inspection by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The inspection, however, revealed that the hospital attached to the private medical college was not equipped with an operation theatre and therefore, the NMC had sent show cause notice to the institute demanding why their name should not be removed from the admissions list.

The institute had approached the Bombay high court and on March 4, the HC gave an interim order and allowed the institute to admit students. NMC challenged this order in the SC and last week, SC stayed the Bombay HC order, leaving the future of 100 students in limbo.

Repeated attempts to contact officials from ACPM Dhule went unanswered.