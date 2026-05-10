...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sudden dust-raising winds hit MMR on Sat evening; precursor to monsoon, says IMD

Mumbai's weather shifted from hot and humid to cloudy with dust-raising winds, prompting a yellow alert for Sunday as temperatures remain high.

Published on: May 10, 2026 06:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Mumbai: A blistering sun and high humidity earlier on Saturday transitioned into cloudy skies and dust-raising winds towards the evening in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Sudden dust-raising winds hit MMR on Sat evening; precursor to monsoon, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has placed both south Mumbai and the suburbs under a yellow alert for Sunday, attributed the current weather conditions to two parameters.

“Northerly winds in the lower levels are keeping temperatures in the 35-37°C range over Mumbai and adjoining areas. At the same time, humidity levels are gradually increasing as we transition towards the monsoon season, leading to greater discomfort,” said Sushma Nair, senior scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD Mumbai. “Minimum temperatures are also remaining relatively high, in the 26–28°C range, resulting in warm and humid nights.”

The explanation was reflected in the numbers, with above-normal temperatures in the suburbs. While the Santacruz weather station, which represents the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius (two degrees above normal), the minimum temperature was 28.2°C (1.8 degrees above normal). Humidity levels reached 75% at 8:30 am and dropped to 58% at 5:30 pm.

“Since we are still in the transition phase towards the monsoon, the surface soil is relatively dry and loose. Under circumstances that create strong wind conditions associated with thunderstorm outflows, this can lead to dust-raising winds, similar to what has been observed over the region during the last couple of days,” said Nair. “Evening thunderstorms are a typical feature of the pre-monsoon season. Daytime heating creates instability and, under favourable circumstances, it gives rise to afternoon or evening thunderstorm activity.”

sameera.kapoor@gmail.com

 
mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Sudden dust-raising winds hit MMR on Sat evening; precursor to monsoon, says IMD
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.