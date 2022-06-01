Suicide pact gone wrong: Man owed ₹50 lakh to creditors, wanted to jump in front of local after murder
Mumbai Ryan Stephen Joseph Bracko, the 37-year-old who has been booked along with his wife for the murder of their seven-year-old daughter in a failed suicide pact, claimed before the police that he apparently tried to end his life by jumping in front of a local train after the incident, but couldn’t.
The senior police inspector of Kashimira police station, Sanjay Hazare, said that Ryan told them that his ‘inner voice’ stopped him from jumping in front of the train at Mira Road station. He further bought alcohol, but could not drink the booze as he was feeling queasy and nauseous due to the rat poison he had earlier consumed. The police have seized the alcohol bottle.
Both Ryan and his wife Poonam (30) are currently admitted in the Tembha civic hospital to flush out the toxins from their system. “Post discharge, we will arrest the couple. We have also pressed Section 309 (attempt to suicide) besides Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against them,” said Hazare.
The police also found that the man had a debt of around ₹50 lakh. As his creditors were demanding their money back, he sold the flat in Vasai (E) for more than ₹30 lakh and paid back some of the amount. He also spent around ₹6 lakh in various Mira Road bars and other vices.
On Monday, the staff of the hotel off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway had found the body of the child after they heard Poonam scream for help from the room. Ryan had already absconded by then.
After scouring CCTV footage, Ryan was found drunk in a Mira Road lodge near the station on Monday. The police said that the child died on May 28 after she was given rat poison with her food and soft drinks. They were in the room with the body of their daughter for over 48 hours days before she was found.
The couple had entered a suicide pact because of financial issues. Ryan, who worked as a production manager with a leading production house in Mumbai, had quit in April and was under debt. Poonam works as a pre-primary school teacher.
They had also taken a house on rent but were asked to leave due to non-payment of rent. Since then, they have been staying at wayside hotels and inns,” Potdar said.
Before the Mira Road hotel, the couple had stayed in the another hotel at Kashimira and had run up a bill of ₹15,000, but were told to leave due to the non-payment.
On May 27, Ryan sold Poonam and his phones and checked into the Mira road hotel. CCTV footage shows that he also visited a bar. Later, the two of them consumed rat poison to end their lives and also mixed it with the child’s food. Ryan had loose motion and Poonam vomited a lot, but both of them survived. However, the child did not.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics