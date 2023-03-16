Summer is here but city still waiting for more AC double decker e-buses

Mumbai: Summer is here, the city has seen the mercury rising and how. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is, however, still waiting for the manufacturer to deliver more air-conditioned double decker electric buses as there is only one plying on the roads now. There were supposed to be five such buses by the end of February this year.

Mumbai, India - February 21, 2023: Commuters board the India's first-ever electric AC double decker bus operating from CSMT to NCPA via Churchgate, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second such bus is in the city after much delay. However, it’s yet to hit the roads for want of Regional Transport Office (RTO) registration. Moreover, the BEST Undertaking is miffed with the manufacturer, Switch Mobility, as the deadlines for delivering these state-of-the-art e-double decker buses aren’t being met.

BEST received the second bus around three to four days ago and it has been parked at Colaba depot. Sources said that when it arrived, there were procedural gaps such as updating the insurance documents of this bus. This is just the second bus delivered so far though the manufacturer had promised to supply at least five such AC e-double decker buses by February 28, which it has failed to do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After updating and uploading insurance documents, our staffers found that there are issues with the vehicle’s live tracking device, which needs to be mandatorily connected with the national portal of the ministry. On the day when the bus was being taken to the RTO for registration, we found that the windscreen of the upper deck had cracked. It is possible that a tree branch might have hit it, despite there being protective bars. A whole day went in replacing them. Finally, yesterday there was a protest at the RTO owing to the OPS issue,” said a BEST official on condition of anonymity.

The BEST undertaking is also unhappy with the way the delivery of these buses is not meeting the agreed schedule. Switch Mobility was scheduled to deliver the first bus in mid-January. However, it was in February that the first such bus was launched in Mumbai. Moreover, the manufacturer was supposed to deliver five more buses in the same month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A best official said, “Now, they have promised us 20 of these AC e-double decker buses by March end. We have told them not to give us numbers and dates, but to let us know a couple of days before the date, they are sure of delivering the buses. Chassis of around 25 of these buses are already built by the bus bodybuilder and is waiting for their shells, being made by Switch Mobility, to be ready.”

The company spokesperson, however, replied to the questionnaire sent by Hindustan Times in a single line: “Switch is supplying buses month on month. No other comments”.

Meanwhile, BEST authorities expect to get the license plate number for the second AC e-double decker bus in the next couple of days after which they will put it on road for commercial run. “We might run this on route number 138. This is a popular route and buses run full throughout the day,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST Undertaking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Route number 138 connects Cuffe Parade, World Trade Centre, Mantralaya, Churchgate and CSMT. “We are getting good response from the public for the only AC e-double decker bus with a daily average of 95-100 passengers per trip and daily earnings of ₹15,000. During weekends, the earnings from this bus touch ₹25,0000- ₹30,000,” added Chandra.

The BEST is also running this bus on Heritage Bus route in south Mumbai during afterhours for which they charge ₹150 per passenger. This has become possible as the charging station is now at Colaba depot which earlier, was in Anik depot.

The other issue that the administration is trying to address has to do with passengers. While BEST wants people to start using the Chalo App or Chalo Card for tap-in and tap-out, passengers continue to use cash to buy tickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BEST has also suggested few changes in these buses following views and suggestions received from the public. These changes will be implemented when the third such bus arrives. One of the vital changes proposed includes modifying the seating arrangement that obstructs the emergency exit at the foot of the staircase on the front side in the lower deck. One of these seats will be shifted to the upper deck and adequate space will be provided next to the emergency exit.