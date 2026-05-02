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Sunetra Pawar vows to fulfil Ajit Pawar’s Beed vision

Sunetra, who assumed office as deputy chief minister on January 31, has been assigned charge of Pune and Beed districts as guardian minister. The portfolio was earlier held by Ajit Pawar, who oversaw development and administrative planning in both districts until he died in a plane crash in Baramati earlier this year

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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Mumbai: Marking her first visit as the guardian minister, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday said her priority is to transform Beed into one of Maharashtra’s top-performing districts, while carrying forward the vision of her late husband Ajit Pawar.

Dy CM and guardian minister of Beed and Pune, Sunetra Pawar. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Sunetra, who assumed office as deputy chief minister on January 31, has been assigned charge of Pune and Beed districts as guardian minister. The portfolio was earlier held by Ajit Pawar, who oversaw development and administrative planning in both districts until he died in a plane crash in Baramati earlier this year.

Beed has remained in focus in recent months following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, an incident that exposed concerns over law and order and triggered tensions between Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities in the region. The fallout also led to the resignation of senior NCP leader and minister Dhananjay Munde after his close aide was arrested in connection with the case. Ajit Pawar had subsequently taken charge as the guardian minister to stabilise the situation. Another NCP functionary, Vishnu Chate, the party’s Kej taluka chief, was also arrested and booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), dealing a blow to both the party and the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

 
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