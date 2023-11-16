Mumbai: In a major transaction, two Suraksha Realty directors have purchased two 6,458 sq ft sea-facing apartments in Naman group’s ultra luxury project on the Worli Sea Face for ₹100 crore.

Suraksha Realty directors buy two flats in Worli project for ₹ 100 crore

Paresh and Vijay Parekh, who are directors in Suraksha Realty, signed the agreement for sale with Shree Naman Residency Pvt Ltd that was registered on November 7. Paresh Parikh’s apartment is located on the 26th floor, while brother Vijay Parekh’s is located on the 27th floor.

Each apartment costing ₹50 crore spans 5,812 sq ft carpet and 645 sq ft of balcony, totalling 6,458 sq ft of RERA carpet area, according to the registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com

The purchasers paid a stamp duty of ₹three crore each. Each apartment came with four car parking spaces, the documents indicated.

