Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB arrests two more

As part of its investigation into drug links to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday night arrested two more accused in the case – British national Karan Sejnani and celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala – both of whom were arrested by the agency in a separate case.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed that the two were arrested in connection with the alleged drug nexus linked to Rajput’s death. The number of arrests made by the agency in the case has now gone up to 33.

NCB had earlier arrested Sejnani and Furniturewala on January 9 in a separate case after the agency raided their residences in Khar and Bandra, respectively, and seized around 200kg of imported strains of marijuana.

NCB claimed that Furniturewala was in touch with alleged drug supplier Anuj Keshwani, who was arrested in the Rajput case on September 6 last year. The agency had raided Keshwani’s house in Khar and had seized 590gm of hashish, 0.64gm of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) sheets, 304gm marijuana, ₹1.85 lakh and some foreign currency.

Sejnani allegedly supplying imported strains of marijuana to Furniturewala and Keshwani, said NCB officers. He was arrested following a specific input, after NCB officers seized around 340gm of marijuana from three parcels during raids at the office of a courier company in Bandra. After arresting Sejnani, the agency also raided Furniturewala’s home and seized 5kg of marijuana.

During the interrogation of Sejnani, the agency found the link to Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik, in connection with a drug case, and he also was arrested. NCB allegedly found Khan’s bank account transactions, in which ₹20,000 was sent to Sejnani.