MUMBAI: A boy in Borivali East who was hit by a Mahindra Scorpio on Saturday succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The car was allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road when the accident occurred. SUV on the wrong side of the road hits 7-year-old, driver arrested

According to the police, Sonu Rahul Yadav, Ganesh’s mother, works as a domestic worker and her husband was recently diagnosed with an ailment and was admitted to a hospital in Sewri. The family used to live in Virar and only recently began living in Sonu’s sister’s house in Borivali, so it is easy to commute by train to visit the ailing man. Around 6pm on Saturday, Sonu was walking on the road with her daughter and sister. Ganesh was walking separately with his eight-year-old brother. The SUV was being driven on the wrong side of the one-way road and hit Ganesh, said Sonu. As soon as the boy fell, Sonu and her sister rushed to him.

“I saw that the car had stopped at a distance. We put Ganesh in that car and took him to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali. The doctor told me Ganesh had suffered severe head injuries and was in the ICU,” Sonu said. She confronted the driver and asked for his name. The accused Surendra Ramakant Sharma is 54-year-old and a driver by profession.

On Monday, Ganesh succumbed to his injuries. Kasturba Marg police arrested Sharma on Tuesday under section 106 (a) (death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.