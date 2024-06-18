Tailor sentenced to life for killing sex worker

MUMBAI: The sessions court has sentenced Abdul Ansari, a tailor, to life imprisonment for murdering a sex worker near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in 2018. HT Image

The incident occurred at the bus stop outside CSMT on June 4, 2018, where the victim had gone to her friend, also a sex worker. Ansari, reportedly a former customer of the victim who accused her of stealing money, suddenly approached her and stabbed her in the shoulder and stomach with a knife. She was rushed to St George Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, following which the MRA Marg police registered an FIR against Ansari. Police then filed a chargesheet against him at the Ballard Pier magistrate court, from where the case was transferred to the sessions court for trial.

On June 10, additional sessions judge AS Salgar observed that the prosecution had proved that it was a case of homicidal death, corroborated by evidence from medical officers and the post-mortem report. The prosecution was also able to prove that Ansari was carrying a knife that day and he had killed the sex worker, the court noted.

During arguments on the sentence, Ansari’s advocate prayed for leniency, submitting that he was a minor during the incident and was presently the only earning member of his family. But the court refused to consider his minor status, noting that the claim was raised only after his conviction.

“It is material to note that the accused has not filed any application before any court claiming that he was minor at the time of alleged incident,” the court noted, sentencing Ansari to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also sentenced to six months imprisonment under section 37(1)(a) read with section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.