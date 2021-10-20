Take stern action against illegal construction, dumping of debris: Uddhav Thackeray

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM Uddhav Thackeray further directed the civic body to adopt a transparent procedure to complete the tender process for repair of roads in the city and do not provide any chance to anyone to raise suspicion.
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take stern action against illegal constructions in the city.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 09:01 PM IST
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take stern action against illegal constructions in the city. He assured that the government is with BMC and no pressure to protect such constructions will be tolerated. He further directed the civic body to adopt a transparent procedure to complete the tender process for repair of roads in the city and do not provide any chance to anyone to raise suspicion.

“BMC should start action against illegal construction on a war footing. No illegal construction will be tolerated in the city. The ward officers should dutifully take prompt action against them. Do not give in before any pressure as we (state government) are with you,” Thackeray told senior officials.

The directions were given in a meeting called by the chief minister to review cases of communicable diseases such as malaria, dengue, and other issues. They assume significance considering the BMC elections scheduled early next year.

The chief minister further said, “Complete the tender process for road repair works in Mumbai systematically and transparently. The repair work of potholes on the roads should be completed on priority and set a time limit for it.”

He said that they want to make the city beautiful with high-quality facilities. Ensure that the work of roads, sidewalks, dividers, gardens are completed by the given deadline and look beautiful and tidy as well.

Thackeray also directed the civic body to take action against those found dumping debris along eastern and western express highways. “It has also been observed that debris is being dumped along the eastern and western express highways. Install CCTV cameras there and take immediate action against those who are involved. You have done well during the Covid pandemic. We have to make Mumbai a role model for the country.”

