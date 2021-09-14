Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

Tattoo helps cops identify dismembered body found in Navi Mumbai

The dismembered body of a man was found in a plastic bag in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Tattoo helped the police identify it.
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:55 PM IST
According to cops, the murder is suspected to have happened out of an extramarital affair. The body was found to be dismembered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two days after the dismembered body parts of a man were found dumped in a drain in Navi Mumbai, APMC police have identified the victim with a tattoo on his arm. The police sources said they have zeroed in on the accused and have detained three persons, including a family member of the victim. while one has been arrested.

The dismembered body of a man was found on Sunday in a plastic bag. One of the arms had a tattoo with the name ‘Ravindra’ and the face of Hanuman. “With the help of the tattoo, we found out about a missing person’s complaint registered with Koparkhairane police last week and identified the deceased,” a police officer from APMC police station said.

The deceased was later identified as Ravi Mandotiya, 30, whose missing complaint was registered by his wife. Mandotiya worked in the housekeeping department of a private firm.

With the detention of three people, the torso of the deceased was found from Shilphata. According to police source, prima facie, the murder is suspected to have happened out of an extramarital affair issue. “He suspected his wife had an affair with a man and harassed her, following which, the man along with his friend killed the deceased. Role of his wife is being investigated,” the officer added.

