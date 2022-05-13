TB activists start monthly meetings to resolve issues faced by TB patients
Mumbai: With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic causing a setback for the country’s programme to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), non-government organisations (NGO), TB activists, survivors, and officers will hold a meeting every month to discuss the needs and challenges of its treatment in the country.
In their first meeting, which was organised virtually on April 30 and attended by over 60 participants from across the country, anti-TB crusaders emphasised the need to involve survivors in government programmes, conferences, and policymaking to bring down the cases in India.
Ganesh Acharya, TB survivor/TB-HIV activist, who was part of the meeting, said the aim behind starting a monthly meeting with all stakeholders of the TB programme in the country was to increase community engagement in the programme.
“There has to be a meaningful community engagement. We feel that the TB community- patients and survivors- are not involved in the programme in India,” he said.
Acharya also added that they plan to have a meeting with the survivors, activists, NGOs, and officers once every month.
“By having a regular monthly meeting with all stakeholders and the community, we can address various issues like stock-outs of drugs and testing tools, access to treatment, etc. We can create an informal TB group to address day-to-day issues faced by TB patients like delays in getting the nutritional allowance of ₹500 under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana which is deposited every month into the patient’s account,” said Acharya.
Meera Yadav, a TB survivor who also runs a TB peer support group said, while in Mumbai, there are TB survivors who are now working as TB champions and involved in the city TB programme as counsellors, in the rest of the country, the active participation of the community is still missing. “The platform will help more interaction between the stakeholders and the community. We would like health departments to involve the community as we are aware of the day-to-day issues,” she said.
Speaking about the recent National TB prevalence Survey India (2019- 2021), Acharya said there is no decline in overall TB deaths and numbers in the country. “The prevalence of pulmonary TB infection among the surveyed in India was 21.7%. National TB Elimination Program (NTEP) needs close follow-up of patients completing treatment for early detection of recurrent TB and plan interventions for preventing recurrence of TB,” he added.
Blessina Kumar, CEO of the global coalition of TB advocates, who was also part of the April 30 meeting, said, “In the last two years, the attention and focus were only on Covid-19. Now, we have to shift our focus to TB and the monthly meetings will help in getting our concerns heard. We attempt to solve issues faced by TB patients and see that our recommendations are also heard and incorporated in the TB programme.”
She said at the present, emphasis on health education by various means and strategies is required for improving the symptom awareness among the general community to improve the healthcare-seeking behaviour and thereby prevent the further spread of TB. NTEP needs close follow-up of patients completing treatment for early detection of recurrent TB and plan interventions for preventing recurrence of TB. It also needs to prioritise scale-up of molecular test and chest X-ray screening under program conditions for increasing the efficiency of case finding and early diagnosis of TB,” said Kumar.
Maharashtra reports 31.59% rise in weekly Covid cases
A slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in multiple districts in Maharashtra. In the week between April 27 and May 3, five districts in the state reported 1,016 new cases, while between May 4 and May 10, these districts reported 1,337 new cases, which is a 31.59% rise in the number of cases.
Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde
The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days. In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure.
Symbiosis Society assures HC to allow unvaccinated employees to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it would allow its unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they were fully vaccinated, to resume work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had challenged the January 20 notice by the institute, stating that it could not make vaccination mandatory, especially when he was unable to take the doses because of health issues.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to set up 20 charging stations for electric vehicles in city
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has embarked on setting up 20 electric charging stations in the city, work on 18 of these stations is set to begin soon. A special review meeting led by municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, was held this week to take stock of the situation. At present, 20 locations have been finalised to set up the charging stations, work on 18 of these will begin soon.
Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years
Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years. The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area. “This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.
