Nashik, A court here on Saturday deferred till June 12 the hearing on the bail application of Nida Khan, an accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of TCS.

TCS Nashik case: Hearing on Nida Khan’s bail plea deferred to June 12

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Khan, who was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, had been remanded to judicial custody on May 11 until May 24. Her custody was subsequently extended, and the hearing on her bail plea had been scheduled for May 30.

On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge K G Joshi gave June 12 as the next date for hearing on the bail application. Along with Nida, the hearing on the bail applications of accused Danish Sheikh and Tausif Attar will also take place that day.

The Maharashtra government had formed a special investigation team after several women employees at the Nashik unit of the IT major made allegations of exploitation, attempt at forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment.

While one case was registered at the Deolali Camp police station here, eight FIRs have been registered at the Mumbai Naka police station in the city.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused named across the nine cases include Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, Nida Khan and Ashwini Ashok Chainani. All are currently in judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused named across the nine cases include Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, Nida Khan and Ashwini Ashok Chainani. All are currently in judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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Khan has been accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. According to the FIR, she also allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

The SIT has filed two chargesheets in connection with the cases so far.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

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