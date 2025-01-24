MUMBAI: In a move aimed at ensuring transparency during class 10 and 12 board exams, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has decided to appoint external staff, including examination centre directors and supervisors, for schools serving as examination centres for their own students. This decision, part of the state’s ‘Copy-Free Maharashtra’ initiative, has sparked strong opposition from teachers’ and principals’ associations, who argue it disrupts school operations and unnecessarily targets educators. Teachers and principals oppose state board’s copy-free policy

The board’s directive mandates that principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff of schools hosting their own students will not oversee exams at these centres. Instead, personnel from other schools will be assigned. This, the board claims, is a necessary step to prevent potential malpractice, even though instances of cheating reportedly account for only 2-5% of cases statewide.

Critics of the decision highlight several logistical and operational challenges. Teachers and principals argue that their familiarity with their school’s infrastructure and administration is essential for smooth exam conduct. “The principal, as the centre director, has comprehensive knowledge of their school’s facilities. Bringing in external staff will lead to confusion and mismanagement,” said Anil Bornare, president of the Mumbai Principals’ Association (North Division).

They further contend that existing measures, such as mandatory CCTV cameras in examination halls, are sufficient to curb cheating. “CCTV surveillance provides real-time monitoring. Why is there a need to relocate principals and teachers when such systems are already in place?” questioned Sanjay Patil, president of the Mumbai Principals’ Association.

Another concern raised is the disruption this policy could cause to regular school activities. During board exams, many schools continue to run regular classes. Assigning staff to external centres would create a shortage, affecting academic schedules. Teachers also worry about the impact on student-teacher dynamics, especially in rural areas where resources are limited.

Despite widespread opposition, the MSBSHE remains firm on its stance. Sharad Gosavi, director of the MSBSHSE, justified the move, stating, “This decision is necessary to prevent irregularities. In some cases, staff from the same school have been found assisting students. This policy aligns with the chief minister’s 100-day plan for copy-free examinations.”