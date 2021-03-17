Teachers can work from home from March 17: Mumbai civic body

With the cases of Covid-19 seeing a surge in the city again, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department has asked teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and junior colleges of all mediums and managements across the city to work from home starting March 17.

As per a circular released on Tuesday, in line with the government orders and in-keeping the precautions in place to curb the rise in cases, teachers across schools have to work from home. “As per the guidelines issued in November 2020, schools were allowed to call 50% teachers every day on a rotational basis. However, as per the verbal instructions of the officials in the government, schools are asked to ensure that teachers work from home until further orders or until schools reopen for physical classes,” states the circular. The circular is issued for schools and junior colleges of all managements and mediums in the city.

Teachers have been asked to submit a report of their teaching and send across learning material to students online. Non-teaching staff of schools can be called as and when needed by the principals to ensure cleanliness and regular maintenance of schools.