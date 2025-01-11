Team of health experts review Buldhana district’s ‘bald virus’

MUMBAI: With 11 villages in Shegaon taluka, in Buldhana district, grappling with an outbreak of fungal infection that has led to rapid hair loss (the syndrome now locally referred as ‘bald virus’), creating fear and anxiety among residents, a high-level team led by the Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer (CEO) conducted an inspection of the villages and engaged with the affected citizens to understand their concerns and reassure them, on Friday. Meanwhile, 15 more people from the villages reported hair loss, adding to the previous number of 155. Buldhana, India. Jan 09, 2025: Villagers in Bondgaon, Buldhana district, are experiencing sudden hair loss and baldness. Approximately 100 villagers from three villages in this district have reported significant hair fall, prompting authorities to investigate the issue. Buldhana, India. Jan 09, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The team comprising medical experts from Akola and Buldhana medical colleges has been pressed into service at the villages to provide urgent healthcare. Alongside, scientists have begun studying the virus to understand its origin, transmission patterns and ways to prevent further spread.

A statement issued by the district information officer said, blood samples of more than 65 citizens of 11 villages were collected by health officers on January 10. “In this regard, medical education and research have been discussed together, and state level experts are paying special attention to this. If necessary, action will be taken with a view to conducting surveys and other measures through a state-level team of experts,” it read.

The statement added that the food safety officer has also visited the affected villages and collected samples of soap, hair oil and shampoo from grocery shops in the affected villages for clinical analysis.

Future course of action will also be determined after test report of ground water system of the villages is issued from a Pune lab, along with blood and biopsy reports from a lab in Nashik and Akola Medical College.

Bondgaon sarpanch Rameshwaram Dharkar said, “The administration has taken significant steps to mitigate the crisis, including setting up medical camps, launching a cleanliness drive in the affected areas and organising awareness programmes to educate villagers about preventive measures.” Additionally, the health department has initiated a campaign to distribute preventive medicines across the community.

On Friday, ZP CEO Gulabrao Kharat addressed the villagers, assuring them that efforts are being made to bring the situation under control. District health officer Dr Amol Gite said, “On Friday, we registered 15 more cases of the infection. We started treating all patients with anti-fungal medicines and vitamins. We are expecting the biopsy report in the next four to five days.”

Dharkar further stated that the administration collected more samples of blood as well as the water in the village.

The medical experts were accompanied by Dr Gite, additional chief officer D N Mohan, group development officer Kanate, epidemiological officer Dr N Sangle, taluka medical officer Dr Deepali Bakhker, and other officials.

Local leaders, including Shiv Sena Shegaon taluka president Rama Patil Tharkar and ZP vice president Sangeetrao Bhongal, also joined the visiting team, underlining the need for collective action to address the outbreak.