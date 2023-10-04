Teen, 7 MNS workers booked for beating up hawker

Thane: Seven Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (NMS) workers and a 21-year-old were booked on Monday for allegedly beating up a hawker in Kalyan station for not returning the remaining cash after the boy bought a wristband from him.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the police said he stole one more wristband from his cart and tried to hide it by starting an argument. According to the police, the incident occurred on October 1, after 8pm, when Kailas Dhakne, a resident of Vashind, was purchasing wristbands from the hawker.

“Dhakne bought a band of ₹20 and gave a ₹200 note to him. Instead of returning ₹180, he returned ₹160. Dhakne started a fight and called his friends (MNS workers) and started beating the hawker,” said a police officer, Mahatma Phule police.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, where the MNS workers were seen slapping the hawker. Around six to seven workers held the hawker by the collar and moved him around the skywalk area, shouting slogans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The next day, the police investigated and found Dhakne had also stolen one more band, which was noticed by the hawker, for which he was asking for money. “Initially, we had only Dhakne’s statement, but later, through hawker’s statements, the whole incident became clear and after checking its authenticity, we filed a case against the Dhakne and seven unknown persons who beat up the hawker, under section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer. The MNS workers are yet to be arrested in the matter.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!