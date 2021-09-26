Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
Teen biker killer in Palghar highway mishap

A resident of Andheri East was killed as an unidentified container truck allegedly ran over him at the Charoti bridge in Palghar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway No. 48 on Sunday morning
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 07:35 PM IST
The biker the teen was riding on Palghar mishap.

Aditya Balasubramaniyam, 18, a resident of Andheri East, was killed as an unidentified container truck allegedly ran him over at the Charoti bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway No. 48 on Sunday morning. The victim was with a group of 20 bikers who had ventured out for a regular weekend ride on the highway.

Aditya was riding a KTM Duke 390 Superbike-MH47 F 3317 when he lost control. The teenager came under the rear wheels of the truck, said a Kasa police officer. The victim was proceeding to a hotel near Amboli in Talasari with the other bikers and was to return to Mumbai the same evening, said the officer. “We have registered a case under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) against the unidentified truck driver. The post-mortem report is awaited,” he said.

