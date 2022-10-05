Teen held for killing government employee

Bhiwandi: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for stabbing to death a 40-year-old sanitation employee of Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), at her house in Kaneri, Bhiwandi.

The accused, Monish Dilip Jadhav, was the neighbour of the deceased Savita Shivram Salve and was in the process of robbing her house when Salve unlocked the door and entered. Caught in the act, Jadhav stabbed her and fled the house. Salve lived alone.

The incident took place on Saturday when she returned from work. When Salve entered the house she sensed that someone was hiding in her home and when she went to check, the accused attacked her with a knife to her throat, ear and hand.

She had managed to come to the main door and called the neighbours. The neighbours rushed to her house and found she was lying in a pool of blood and took her to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where she died before admission. Thereafter, one of the neighbours reported the murder to the police.

The case was initially registered against the unidentified accused.

Senior police inspector, Sachin Gaikwad said, “We have scanned 75 CCTV footage in the locality in which the accused was spotted at four to five places in the cameras at a distance of 500 metres of the incident place.”

Jadhav was detained from Angaon village on Tuesday, he added. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime.