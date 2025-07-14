Mumbai: A 19-year-old pillion rider died after being run over by a dumper in a hit-and-run case on Sion-Panvel highway in Mankhurd on Saturday morning. He and his friend, who was riding the bike, were on their way to Raigad on a trekking trip arranged by their college. As they were late to register for the trek, the seats in the bus were filled up and they had to go on their bike, the police said. Teen pillion rider killed as dumper hits bike

The deceased, Hasan Amirullah Idrisi, was a third year student of Bachelor of Science at Sree Narayana Guru College of Commerce in Chembur.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Saturday at 6.30 am when Idrisi’s college friend, Ashraf Anwar Shaikh, 20, picked him up from his home in Baiganwadi and started towards Raigad.

“Shaikh and Idrisi were late to register for the trek. So the seats in the bus were filled up and they had to go on their bike. Shaikh was driving,” said a police officer and added that when they halted at a petrol pump in Mankhurd, they found a few of their college friends who were also on their way to Raigad on their bikes.

“Suddenly a dumper came from beside us and rammed into our bike from the left side. The dumper’s tyre ran over Idrisi’s head and stomach,” said Shaikh.

Idrisi and Shaikh were rushed to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where Idrisi was declared dead and Shaikh sustained injuries on his knees and stomach, the officer said and added, “Their friends followed and intercepted the dumper. The driver got down and fled from the spot leaving the dumper there.”

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (a) (acts endangering human life or personal safety) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.