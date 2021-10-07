Temperatures rise for fifth straight day in Mumbai

The mercury in Mumbai went up to 35.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, after rising and remaining consistently above normal for five straight days. On Wednesday, the temperature had soared to 35.1 degrees Celsius, from 34.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Monday and Tuesday. Rising temperatures are typical in the city in October, which marks a period of transition between the monsoon and the winter seasons.

“As the monsoon prepares for withdrawal, the cloud cover becomes thinner and there is more penetration of sunlight, leading to high temperature. This is why Mumbai skies had a yellowish colour on Thursday,” said a meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

As per IMD’s forecast, the daytime maximum temperature will remain between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius for at least the next week.

“There may be some respite if there are thundershowers during the day, but there will be a steeper rise in temperature after October 15/16, when monsoon is expected to withdraw from the city,” the official said.

Last October, the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on the 10th, 28th and 29th of the month. The highest October temperature ever recorded was 38.6 degrees Celsius in 2015.

The phenomenon of October heat is typically exacerbated by a slowing down of onshore winds after the monsoon and a reduction in relative humidity.