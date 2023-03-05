Ten booked for appearing as dummies for candidates at police recruitment drive

Mumbai: The police have registered two cases against ten candidates who appeared as dummies for others in a police recruitment drive.

According to the police the cases have been registered for cheating by personation at Powai police station.

The police said they have started the largest recruitment drive from January 31 in which over 5.81 lakh applicants are vying for 7,076 posts in the Mumbai police constabulary.

The physical tests for the drive are being conducted on grounds at Naigaon in Parel, Kole-Kalyan in Santacruz, Marol in Andheri and Kalina university grounds.

“This year, we have started attaching RFID tags to the legs of the candidates while they run. The electromagnetic fields automatically read the tags that have the chips once the candidate reaches the finish line,” said deputy commissioner of police, headquarters, Tejaswi Satpute.

The police, however, found that in some cases two chips reached the finish line at the same time or with a difference of only a few milliseconds.

“It seems candidates who are not prepared for physical activity, especially running, gave their RFID tags to better runners who carried tags to both their legs - one associated with him and the other of some other candidate whom he wanted to help. However, as both his legs entered the finish line with a difference of milliseconds this automatically generated alerts on the system and when checked with CCTV cameras at the finish line, the footage confirmed the cheating,” said Satpute.

The police said this happened in Marol ground and therefore two cases have been registered at Powai police station.

Satpute further appealed to all candidates to give a fair and honest performance during Physical Examination Tests, and not indulge in malpractices, which will lead not only to the disqualification of both the candidates but also registration of First Information Reports against them.

