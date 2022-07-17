Tendulkar’s guard duped by cyber frauds
Mumbai A 32-year-old security guard working with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lodged a complaint with the Bandra police station after he became a victim of cyber fraud.
Based on the complaint lodged by Manish Manjrekar, the police have registered a case for cheating by personation, cheating and under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
According to the Bandra police, Manjrekar, 32, a resident of MHADA Colony in Chembur, works as security at Tendulkar’s residence. He stays with his two children, wife, mother and brother at Chembur.
“On Wednesday he got a call from a person posing as the executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank who inquired with him if he was in need of a loan. When Manjrekar replied in positive, the caller asked him to share his Aadhar Card photocopy, PAN Card photocopy, and also details about the debit card and credit card,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.
After sharing the details Manjrekar immediately received a message that ₹10,000 was credited to his Kotak Mahindra savings bank account.
“The person immediately called Manjrekar and said he will now receive One Time Passwords (OTPs) that he should share with him,” said the police officer. When Manjrekar shared the OTPs with him, initially the ₹10,000 credited to his account was debited. Later, he even shopped worth ₹8,200 using Manjrekar’s credit card,” said the police officer.
When Manjrekar tried reaching the fraud, his phone was switched off. However, the next day the frau again called him saying that if he paid ₹10,000 to him, he can sanction and credit a ₹1.50 lakh loan to his savings bank account.
Realising that he was duped by the man, Manjrekar went to the Bandra police station and lodged a complaint against the fraudster.
“We are trying to identify the fraudster and the location of the bank accounts used for the transactions,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.
Rajesh Devare, senior inspector of police, Bandra police station confirmed the development.
