Tension after communal clashes in A’nagar village; 7 arrested, 124 booked in 2 FIRs

Shrinivas Deshpande

HT Image

PUNE: Four persons were injured in a communal clash in a place of worship in Guha village, Ahmednagar district, on Monday. Approximately 124 persons were booked by the Ahmednagar police in two separate FIRs based on complaints from both sides. According to officials, after the intervention of the police, the situation in the village is under control even though it continues to be tense.

At the centre of the clash is the land on which the Kanifnath temple and a dargah stand in close proximity. Both Hindus and Muslims have claimed ownership of the land even as the matter is pending in a local court.

“On Monday morning, on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, members of one group allegedly entered the Kanifnath Devasthan and performed religious rituals,” said a senior police official. “They used loudspeakers during their rituals, to which villagers from the other religion objected, leading to a communal clash.”

At least four people were injured when a group of people armed with sickles attacked the others. The police immediately rushed to the spot, said Rakesh Ola, Ahmednagar superintendent of police (SP). “Officers of the rank of deputy SP and additional deputy SP reached the village and interacted with both communities to bring the situation under control,” he said.

Ola said that the Kanifnath Devasthan claimed ownership of the piece of land on which both places of worship stood. Both communities would offer prayers at the temple and dargah here. “But on Monday morning, there was a disagreement among the two groups over the volume of the loudspeaker,” he said. “It led to communal tension in the village.”

Basavraj Shivpuje, sub-divisional police officer, Srirampur range, said that two FIRs had been registered. “Sixty-two people have been booked in the first FIR,” he said.

In the first case registered at Rahuri police station, the suspects have been booked under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 296 (disturbing religious assembly),143 (unlawful assembly),147 (rioting),148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 (25) of the Arms Act.

In the second FIR too, 62 persons have been booked under Sections 143, 147, 324, 324, 504, 506, and 427 of the IPC.

