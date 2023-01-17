Thackeray alleges scam in road concretisation project, BMC responds

Mumbai: Reiterating his allegations of a scam in BMC’s 400-km road concretisation project and demand to scrap it, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray cautioned that large scale concretisation of roads in Mumbai may lead to Joshimath-like situation in monsoon. He said he had written a 10-point letter to BMC commissioner I S Chahal questioning his role in the whole matter.

Responding to Thackeray’s 10-point letter, the BMC released a 10-point press release claiming that due process of administrative procedures was followed by the civic body.

Thackeray said, “Such a large-scale concretisation of roads in Mumbai is not good for city’s environment but chief minister Eknath Shinde has no knowledge or understanding of such issues.

“If 400 km of roads are concretised, it will affect the capacity of surface land to absorb the rain water and in that situation, there will be flooding across the city. This may result in natural disaster like Joshimath in Mumbai,” said Thackeray. He wanted to know who could be held responsible when such flooding happens. The current government will go, but the city will have to face the problems in the long run, he added.

Thackeray said he has also questioned the role of BMC commissioner I S Chahal and said that he has written a 10-point letter to commissioner in this regard.

He questioned that how could an administrator (BMC Commissioner) propose the project on one hand and then approve on the other. He also urged all the party leaders in BMC to raise their voice against the way this project of ₹6,079 crore was sanctioned and going to be implemented. Thackeray had said the contracts were awarded at a 66 % higher cost and demanded that they be scrapped.

Replying to the allegations with a press release, BMC said that planning, estimation, e-tender process for proposed concretisation of roads was done by following due process of administrative procedures as per the policy.

Responding to the allegations of possible flooding due concretisation, BMC said that the soak pits and perforated concrete is included in the new tenders to reduce the surface run off of water to improve the underground water table along with storm water drains.

BMC also said that the nearly 400 kilometers of roads for improvement was decided basis the suggestions given by the then corporators, public representatives and recommendations of the ward officers.

BMC also said that the tenders were invited after obtaining necessary sanctions from the authorities and that the government appointed administrator can process the tenders following the due process.

Replying to Thackeray’s question on how was the provision for ₹6,000 crore made by BMC since it was not allotted in the budget, BMC said that the 5% mobilisation advance will be incurred in the current financial year and further budget provision will be made in a staggered fashion in the coming year.