Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Thackeray camp to protest India-Pakistan match on Sept 14 in ‘Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan’

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 06:24 am IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold 'Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan' on Sept 14 to protest India-Pakistan cricket match, citing Pahalgam terror attacks and national pride.

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced that it would hold a ‘Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan’ campaign across the state on September 14 to protest against the India-Pakistan cricket match in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attacks. UBT-Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Later, Sindoor will be sent to prime minister Narendra Modi from lakhs of homes to remind him about the Pahalgam terrorist attack and that India should not play cricket with Pakistan.”

Since the India-Pakistan cricket match was announced the UBT-Sena has repeatedly opposed it, with party chief Uddhav Thackeray slamming PM Modi for allowing such a compromise of national pride. Uddhav alleged that the match was only being allowed since Jai Shah, son of union home minister Amit Shah, was the chairman of the International Cricket Council.

On Thursday, Raut announced that the party’s women wing will protest against the match on Sunday, the day the match is scheduled, under the ‘Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan’. He added that the PM Modi led government had hailed ‘Operation Sindoor’, the military action against alleged terror spots in Pakistan, but had failed to act against the terrorists who killed innocent tourists at Pahalgam.

Chanting the slogan for the protest, Raut said, ‘Mera Sindoor, Mera Desh’ (my Sindoor, my Country).

