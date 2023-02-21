Thackeray plans outreach programme, warns other state leaders against ‘dictatorship’

Mumbai: In a visibly combative mood on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray, demanded the dissolution of the Election Commission of India (ECI), even as his party awaits the Supreme Court (SC) verdict as “a last ray of hope to save democracy in the country”. He demanded that in place of ECI, the government elect a body along the lines of SC through a panel like the collegium.

Following Friday’s ECI verdict that conveyed the name Shiv Sena and the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, Thackeray also said that he has been receiving calls from leaders of other political parties – West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar -- who expressed solidarity with him.

He said if all political parties do not unite, “2024 will be the last election in the country before official dictatorship”.

“There is fear in the country that whatever BJP has done with Shiv Sena today they can do to others to wipe out opposition and regional parties. BJP intends to take the control of all the constitutional institutions,” said Thackeray, adding that the ECI “may have the power over name and symbol but cannot decide who will control the assets of Sena.”

At a press conference addressed at Shiv Sena Bhavan on Monday, the indefatigable Thackeray also said that he had chalked out an outreach programme – Shiv Sampark Abhiyan – to be held across the state between February 25 and March 3. Twelve groups of leaders, including office bearers of Yuva Sena, will fan out across the state to reach out to people. Thackeray will address a rally in Khed, Raigad district, in March. This show of strength with the Marathi manoos, has been planned to reinforce that “they can steal the party name but not the Thackeray name associated with it”.

“The people of Maharashtra gave their verdict on who must carry the name Shiv Sena on the day of the Dussehra rally. People of India are watching everything with an open eye. The meri marzi pattern of governance will not last long,” he said. Last year, Thackeray’s Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park drew large crowds, while the Shinde faction’s rally at Bandra Kurla Complex saw a lean turnout.

Thackeray also pointed out that the party had moved SC on Monday challenging the ECI’s allocation of the party and poll names to the Shinde faction, hoping that the apex court will “stay the ECI order”.

“It is alarming the manner in which ECI gave its decision. It was done deliberately before the SC judgment over the disqualification issue to create confusion,” he said.