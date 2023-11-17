Thackeray writes to poll panel against BJP’s promise of free Ayodhya tour to MP voters

Mumbai: Taking objection to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) promise to voters in Madhya Pradesh for a free trip to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a clarification if the poll panel has relaxed the model code of conduct. Mumbai, India - Nov 16, 2023 : Maharashtra EX CM and Shivsena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief taking a press conference at Matoshree, Bandra, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Nov 16, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

“Leaders like Amit Shah while campaigning for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh openly called the public to elect BJP to power on a promise to arrange free darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Earlier prime minister Narendra Modi had appealed to people in Karnataka to chant ‘Bajrang Bali ki Jai’ and press the button on EVM. We have written a letter to ECI in this regard,” Thackeray said at a press conference on Thursday.

He wondered if BJP could arrange a free trip to Ayodhya for people from all states, including Manipur.

Thackeray said his party had sought clarification from ECI because Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray was once banned from exercising his franchise for giving a slogan, ‘Garv se kaho hum Hindu hai’ and the poll panel had termed it a “corrupt practice”.

“We would like to know if and when ECI changed its model code of conduct. It should be the same for all. We will also ask people of Maharashtra to chant ‘Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ while pressing the voting button,” he said.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde reacted to Thackeray’s statement and said, “How can those who for personal benefits have associated with Ravana know the importance of Rama? Thackeray has no longer the right to take the name of Lord Rama.”

Thackeray said the double standard applied by the commission is intriguing yet understandable, given the fact that the commission is publicly perceived to be in agreement with whatever BJP does during elections and even otherwise. “Just because BJP is in power, the commission would allow free hits to them and since we are in opposition it would take our hit wicket. It is not fair.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also took a jibe at BJP over the promise of free Ayodhya tour. “BJP might have opened a new department of tour and travel for free tours to Ayodhya.”

Legal expert Assem Sarode said, “Appealing for votes on the basis of religion and religious sentiments amounts to illegality and attracts violation of the model code of conduct. ECI should take suo moto cognisance of such speeches.”

Maharashtra BJP vice president Madhav Bhandari said the letter by the Thackeray faction is out of their chronic disease of the stomachache against BJP. “First of all, they have no presence in any of these five states that are facing the assembly elections and secondly, the temple in Ayodhya and the darshan there would not have any implications on the polls. This is nothing but a publicity stunt.”

During an election campaign at Raghogarh in MP on November 13, union home minister Shah said, “Do you want to have darshan of Ram Lalla or not? You will have to spend (money) on it. But don’t worry about the expenses. Give mandate to BJP to form its government on December 3 and the BJP government will make you have darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya free of cost.” MP is going to vote in a single phase on November 17.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!