mumbai news

Thane asst civic chief wants to know motive behind attack by hawker in which she lost 2 fingers

Thane’s asst civic chief lost two fingers after she was attacked by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive.
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Thane’s asst civic chief Kalpita Pimple, who lost her 2 fingers in an attack by a hawker, was discharged on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) assistant municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple was discharged from hospital on Tuesday. Pimple lost two fingers after she was attacked by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive. While leaving the hospital, Pimple spoke to the media and requested all the authorities concerned to find out the motive behind the attack.

“Although it has been said that the accused is a hawker and the incident occurred while we were clearing illegal hawkers at Kasawadavli, I feel that this is a planned incident, as earlier in the week, we had taken action against illegal structures and hotels during the anti-encroachment drive. The attack took place while we were returning to our vehicles after the completion of the drive. If he was indeed a hawker, he would have reacted immediately [during the drive]. Moreover, I have been in this field for 11 years but have never experienced any such reaction by hawkers,” said Pimple. She also expressed gratitude to all those who extended support.

Pimple added: “I am a Navy officer’s sister and have courage. I will not stop with this incident. It will take a month for me to recover but I shall join with the same vigour to take action against encroachments.”

Earlier in the day, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at an online inaugural function in Dombivli said no mercy will be shown to hawkers and strict action will be taken.

