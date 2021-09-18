Thane city police gets custody of Dawood aide Parveen

The Thane city police has taken custody of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s alleged aide, Tariq Parveen. This, in connection with the case filed in Thane Nagar police station by Ketan Tanna against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh along with 29 other accused including top cops, underworld gangsters and journalists for extortion. He was produced in court on Saturday and given police custody till September 22.

A senior officer from Thane said, “We have taken his custody from CID and produced him in the Thane Sessions Court on Saturday.”

Sagar Kadam, complainant Tanna’s lawyer, said, “The arrested accused Parveen was connected with the team of Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane, which was headed by Pradip Sharma. Parveen was involved in extorting and accepting money from Tanna. To get the details about everyone’s role and collect evidence relating to the same, police asked for custody for seven days and the court has approved custody up to September 22.”

Tanna, who is in the construction business, claimed that Singh and his team extorted crores of rupees by threatening to get him involved in a fake crime case. They allegedly also threatened to carry out his encounter if he did not pay. Therefore, he filed an FIR in August this year. This is the second arrest in the case after builder Sanjay Punamiya.