Thane civic body allots More house under BSUP scheme

Three years after losing both her legs following a fall on the railway tracks at the Thane railway station, 17-year-old Runali More was allotted a house by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as her family stayed in a rented home.

More, a resident of Manpada in Ghodbunder, did not have a house of her own. She was 14 when she lost her legs and help poured in from several quarters to provide her prosthetics. She was allotted the keys to her home by Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde.

The incident occurred on August 14, 2018, when More was walking on platform No. 5 and fell on the tracks after being accidentally pushed by a passenger. More, then a Class 8 student of Carmel School, was on her way to check out a new Maths coaching class.

According to More’s parents, she had come out of the trauma in a short period and had accepted the situation by preparing herself mentally.

Shinde said, “Since then we had helped her to pursue her education and also paid all her medical expenses. She wants to become a doctor and we will pay her medical college fees so that the incident doesn’t hamper her dreams. We also realised that she does not have a home of her own and thus decided to allot her one.”

Thane Mayor, Naresh Mhaske, informed that More was allotted a home under the Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) Scheme.