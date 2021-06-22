Thane civic body regularises opening of vaccination slots on CoWIN

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now regularised the opening of vaccination slots on CoWIN application. The slots will be opened at 6pm daily.

Vaccination for citizens aged above 45 years will be done only on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The rest of the days will be focussed on those aged between 30 and 45 to ensure that the working population gets a fair chance to get vaccinated.

“As part of the new regulations on CoWIN, registration is mandatory for vaccination. Walk-in vaccination will be allowed for 50% beneficiaries if they have online registration. We have now started vaccination for those between 30 and 45 years on all days except Tuesdays and Saturdays. This is to ensure that vaccination is completed for as many people as possible before the probable third wave hits the city,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner, TMC.

TMC has managed to complete vaccination for around 250,000 residents aged above 45. Around 410,000 beneficiaries have received both doses so far.

“From among the five lakh (approx.) residents in the city aged above 45 years, 44.11% above 60 years are remaining to be vaccinated. Similarly, 58.24% of the beneficiaries in the 45 years to 60 years age group remain to be jabbed,” said Dr Khushboo Tawri, medical officer, TMC.