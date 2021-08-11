Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thane civic body starts door-to-door vaccination drive

The civic body has formed a team which will visit those who are bed-ridden once a week across the city and vaccinate them based on the registration, the link for which is available on TMC’s social media handles and the official website.
By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:12 AM IST
A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Thane. (HT PHOTO)

Ten days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) too has started door-to-door vaccination drive. The civic body has formed a team which will visit those who are bed-ridden once a week across the city and vaccinate them based on the registration.

The civic body has published the link for registration to avail the facility on their social media pages and the official website.

“We have started this special drive to vaccinate those who are bedridden due to long illnesses or any physical disability. A team of three, including a vaccinator, medical officer and data operator, will visit those who have registered and administer jabs across Thane city,” said TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma.

TMC has already started several special vaccination drives to reach out to the destitute, mental hospital residents and jail inmates. It also has four mobile vaccination vehicles that are stationed at different parts of the city to vaccinate as many as possible.

