4, including constable, arrested for robbing 20 lakh from businessman

Mumbai: Four persons, including a 52-year-old constable attached to the Thane police headquarters, were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a businessman of ₹20 lakh, police officials said on Tuesday.

The accused – identified as Vinod Narayan Pute, the constable, Ajay Singh, Ajit Singh and Bahadur Singh – were arrested on Monday. According to the police, the accused had promised the businessman a loan of ₹2 crore in return for ₹20 lakh as commission, however, they robbed the commission money and fled.

The complainant, Krishnakant Singh Gupta, 56, a resident of Vile Parle, told the police that the incident occurred on July 26 when he met the accused to give them their commission and take the loan amount.

“Gupta said that he came to Mumbai a month ago and wanted to expand his business in the city. As he knew Ajay through LinkedIn for the past four years, he had expressed his desire to him,” an officer from Kasturba Marg police station said. “Gupta said that Ajay introduced him to Ajit, who told him that he would provide the loan on July 26, however, a commission of ₹20 lakh was needed.”

On the day of the incident, Ajit called Gupta to ask whether the commission amount was ready, the officer said. “I asked Singh to meet me in Borivali East as I was going towards the house of my chartered accountant,” Gupta said. “When I reached Borivali East, I met a man named Bahadur Singh. He told me that Ajit was waiting for me at a spot in Borivali East.”

He added that as they began walking, a policeman approached them in a rickshaw from behind and grabbed Bahadur’s shirt and dragged him inside the auto, asking him to go with him to the police station. “I saw the man in uniform but before I could stop them the two had already fled in the rickshaw. I shouted but they did not stop,” said Gupta.

Gupta then approached the police and registered a complaint against the four men. “We have arrested all the four accused, including the constable, for cheating; however we have still not recovered the stolen money,” the officer said.

