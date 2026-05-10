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Thane court acquits two men charged under MCOCA for robbery

Thane court acquits two men charged under MCOCA for robbery

Updated on: May 10, 2026 11:59 am IST
PTI |
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Thane, A Thane court has acquitted two men accused of robbery under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act , noting that the prosecution failed to provide "substantial or corroborative evidence" linking them to the crime.

Thane court acquits two men charged under MCOCA for robbery

The prosecution could not show that the alleged crime was committed for gaining pecuniary benefits by the accused as a member of an organised crime syndicate, Special MCOCA Court Judge V G Mohite observed in the judgment on Friday.

The case pertained to an incident on September 11, 2022, in the Kalyan area of Thane district, where a woman's gold chain was allegedly snatched.

While the police invoked MCOCA based on the criminal antecedents of the accused, Jaykumar Komal Rathod and Gazi Dara Irani alias Sayyad , the court found the evidence regarding the specific incident severely lacking.

"The prosecution has failed to establish the identity of the accused persons beyond a reasonable doubt. The Test Identification Parade was not conducted in accordance with the prescribed manual, making the identification in court vulnerable," the court noted.

 
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