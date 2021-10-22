Thane district aims 100% vaccination for students in colleges by Nov 1st week

Thane district aims to conduct 100% vaccination for students within the first week of November. They have started a youth health campaign wherein vaccination drives will be held in colleges across the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starting on October 25 till November 2, colleges in the rural and urban areas of the district will be shortlisted to conduct vaccination drives.

A meeting was held with principals from various talukas and municipal corporations by the Additional Collector, Vaidehi Ranade, to organise vaccination drives and encourage the youngsters within the 18 to 22 years age group specifically to get inoculated.

“As colleges have reopened across the State, we wanted to ensure that the students are fully vaccinated. We also want to target those who have not taken the first jab and ensure provisions are made as per their convenience. Colleges have to provide a list of eligible students to the district or civic health department,” said Ranade.

The Collector has shortlisted 57 colleges in the rural areas of the district for the vaccination drive. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was the first in the district to start the vaccination drive in colleges, from October 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Close on heels were Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation that started with the drive in colleges on October 22. From Monday, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies and talukas will also begin with the drive in colleges as part of the Youth Health Campaign.

The vaccination facility has to be provided in three rooms in the college and necessary arrangements for the same needs to be made over the weekend.