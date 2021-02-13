Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane district's Covid-19 count soars, tally reaches 257,112
mumbai news

Thane district's Covid-19 count soars, tally reaches 257,112

As the virus claimed the life of two persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,198.
PTI, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:17 AM IST
People wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen inside a shopping mall in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai. (AFP)

With the addition of 290 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 2,57,112 an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

The mortality rate is 2.41 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,47,650 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 96.32 per cent.

There are 3,264 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,450, while the death toll is 1,200, another official said.

Topics
thane city maharashtra coronavirus
